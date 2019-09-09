Listen Live to 94.7 KUMU
Facebook
Instagram
Pinterest
Twitter
Menu
Skip to content
Home
On-Air
Devon
Michael T.
Esme
Bruddah B
Felipe
Crystal Akana
Top 10 Now & Then
Sunday Night Slow Jams
Request A Song
Connect
Listen Live
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
News
Hurricane Preparedness
Hollywood Report
Music Report
Sports Report
Features
Lunch could be on us! Enter to WIN!
Kupuna Care
Hawaii Matters
2019
2018
2017
Annual Events
Sexual Abuse Support
Community Resources/Non-Profit Partners
What A Deal Wednesday
About
Contact
Contest Rules
BOYZ II MEN Contest Rules
Search
Featured
Listen at 7:10am to win!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on October 8, 2019 in Featured
Featured
Lunch could be on us! Enter to WIN!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on August 30, 2019 in Featured, KUMU Events
Featured
You could win a trip for 2 to Vegas! Register today!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on August 12, 2019 in Featured, KUMU Events
Featured
Hurricane Preparedness Tips
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on May 29, 2019 in Featured
Featured
Every weekday at 5pm with Bruddah B!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on April 11, 2019 in Featured
Featured
Catch the Rise & Drive every morning from 5-10am!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on April 7, 2018 in Featured
Featured
Listen at 1:00pm Weekdays!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on February 8, 2018 in Featured
Featured
Join our KUMU Listener Club!
Posted by Interactive Media Coordinator on December 19, 2017 in Featured
VOTE NOW!
Galleries
»
Sunset Mele at Hawai’i Convention Center (8-30-2019)
September 9, 2019
/
mixmasterb
Best of Honolulu Festival at Honolulu Hale (7-20-2019)
July 29, 2019
/
mixmasterb
Featured Video
HTML Snippets
Powered By :
XYZScripts.com